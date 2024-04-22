Castleford Tigers boss gives positive George Lawler update as Tex Hoy signs

CASTLEFORD have moved quickly to snap up former Hull FC fullback Tex Hoy, following his release by the Airlie Birds just over a week earlier.

Hoy, 24, made his NRL debut for Newcastle Knights in 2020, staying with the club for three seasons as the deputy to superstar Kalyn Ponga, making 29 appearances in all and scoring five tries and 15 goals.

He joined Hull at the start of the 2023 season, playing 17 games last season and scoring two goals. This season he played seven games for Hull and has scored one try.

Earlier this month Hoy left Hull FC by mutual consent in the same week that Tony Smith departed the club as its head coach, and he has decided to stay in Super League with the Tigers.

Hoy fills the quota spot at Castleford vacated by Albert Vete, who left the club last week by mutual consent.

“We are always looking at improving the squad and we feel Tex coming in does just that,” said Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson.

“He has some real quality and has a point to prove in the Super League.

“Bringing in Tex gives some healthy competition at fullback.”

Meanwhile Tigers coach Craig Lingard is not ruling out the prospect of George Lawler playing for the club again, perhaps as early as this season, after Lawler’s health problems recently.

He suffered a seizure and bleeding in the brain, which saw him rushed to hospital almost three weeks ago.

Since then his condition has stabilised and he is recovering at home, while eager to get back into training.

“George is fine and he’s had no repercussions or setbacks since his seizure,” said Lingard.

“He feels absolutely fine within himself. The early medical results have all been positive.

“So hopefully his health will be fine and he can carry on his career.

“No decision has been made yet about that and we are certainly not going to rush him. But he’s really keen to come back into the club to do a bit of training.

“He can’t drive for a period of six months after suffering the seizure so he will need to be chauffeured around for that period.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.