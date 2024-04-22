How first Sam Burgess ‘bollocking’ helped Warrington Wolves to latest Super League win

A FIRST Sam Burgess “bollocking” helped Warrington come from behind to beat Leigh and keep pace at the top of Super League.

Rookie coach Burgess is enjoying a fine start to the season with eight wins from ten in all competitions.

Only Catalans have beaten his Wire (twice, in rounds one and six) but Leigh came close to doing so themselves in a tight affair on Saturday.

The Leopards led by eight points early in the second half before tries by Matt Dufty and Matty Nicholson ensured Warrington came away with a 16-14 success.

And centre Toby King revealed afterwards that Burgess – who last week refuted suggestions he could leave the Wolves to take over at his former club South Sydney – had some choice half-time words.

“Sam gave us a real bollocking at half-time, he wasn’t happy with how we played in that first half,” King told League Express.

“It’s the first time I’d heard it – I was shaking with my tail between my legs! But it was fully deserved. I think we needed it.

“It was more inspirational; it wasn’t just a bollocking. It was just to say we’ve been soft in defence in that first half, especially them just rolling through us.

“He was a bit happier at the end that we got the win.

“Today was all about getting the two points and getting out of there, because sometimes when you’re not at your best and you’re winning, that’s the sign of a good team.

“I’d say we were about 60 per cent today but it was good to get the win.”

King has played every game bar one so far this season under Burgess, after a year and a half outside the club on loan at hometown club Huddersfield and then Wigan, where he won the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final last term.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away,” he said of Warrington’s start, with a trip to Salford this Saturday before home ties against Hull FC and Hull KR precede a Challenge Cup semi-final.

“There are a lot of good teams to play, it’s early doors. We’re happy with this week and last week (beating St Helens in the Cup quarter-finals).

“Getting to the semi-finals, that’ll be a massive test against Huddersfield – it’ll be a good few weeks coming up now to see where we’re at.”

