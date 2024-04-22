Wakefield Trinity set for Belle Vue return after stadium issues fixed

AMBITIOUS Wakefield are homeward bound after announcing the water-supply issues at their redeveloped DIY Kitchens Stadium, which forced them to switch two fixtures to the grounds of their opponents, have been rectified.

Daryl Powell’s Championship title favourites played Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium and York at the LNER Community Stadium after problems concerning the new East Stand, named after club legend Neil Fox, during their league opener against Bradford in mid-March.

But Saturday’s eagerly-awaited home game against Toulouse will go ahead as planned, with Wakefield announcing: “The water problem has been identified and fixed.”

The upgrade of the historic stadium, where Trinity have played since the 19th century, was crucial to the club’s ability to play in Super League, to which they hope to return next season through the new IMG grading system.

But it has been beset by teething problems, first with the new part-synthetic pitch, then the new floodlights, which failed during Matty Ashurst’s pre-season testimonial match against Wigan.

The new 2,500-seater stand was in use for that match, but against Bradford, a lack of running water affected toilet facilities and the dressing rooms.

The loss of home advantage had no obvious effect on the team, who won 42-6 at Doncaster and 50-6 at York.

“We’ve been away from home consistently with the problems with our ground and I think we are handling it pretty well,” said Powell ahead of the round-five game at Batley yesterday (Sunday, April 21).

Wakefield will now host York on Sunday, September 15 and Doncaster on Sunday 29 as part of a run of four straight home games at the end of the regular season

Meanwhile the club, who are already dual-registered with Super League Wigan, have forged a similar agreement with League One Hunslet.

