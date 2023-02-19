Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford makes Joe Westerman selection choice against Hull FC this afternoon

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford has made a decision on Joe Westerman after the loose-forward was caught in an off-field scandal last week.
Westerman was given a “substantial” fine by the Tigers after being caught in a lewd video, but Radford has made the decision to include the 33-year-old in his side’s squad for the clash against Hull FC this afternoon.
Elsewhere, Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller will make their Castleford debut with Jack Broadbent set to debut from the bench.
There is no room for Albert Vete or Muizz Mustapha.
1 Niall Evalds
5 Bureta Faraimo
4 Mahe Fonua
3 Jordan Turner
21 Jake Mamo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
32 Liam Watts
9 Paul McShane
14 Nathan Massey
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
Substitutes
8 George Lawler
10 George Griffin
17 Jack Broadbent
22 Suaia Matagi