Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford makes Joe Westerman selection choice against Hull FC this afternoon

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Lee Radford has made a decision on Joe Westerman after the loose-forward was caught in an off-field scandal last week.

Westerman was given a “substantial” fine by the Tigers after being caught in a lewd video, but Radford has made the decision to include the 33-year-old in his side’s squad for the clash against Hull FC this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller will make their Castleford debut with Jack Broadbent set to debut from the bench.

There is no room for Albert Vete or Muizz Mustapha.

1 Niall Evalds

5 Bureta Faraimo

4 Mahe Fonua

3 Jordan Turner

21 Jake Mamo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

32 Liam Watts

9 Paul McShane

14 Nathan Massey

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

8 George Lawler

10 George Griffin

17 Jack Broadbent

22 Suaia Matagi