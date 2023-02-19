Hull FC withstand incredible Castleford Tigers fightback as Tony Smith kicks new Super League gig off with a win

HULL FC and Castleford Tigers played out a thriller at the MKM Stadium this afternoon as Hull withstood an incredible Castleford comeback to run out 32-30 winners.

Hull began the brighter of the two sides with Darnell McIntosh and Liam Sutcliffe dotting down inside the opening ten minutes as Castleford simply had no reply. Jake Clifford converted both for a 12-0 lead.

Things got even worse for the Tigers moments later when McIntosh got his second courtesy of some neat football skills. This time Clifford couldn’t convert, but the Black and Whites led 16-0.

Finally, the visitors got on the scoresheet just after the midway point in the first-half as Bureta Faraimo dotted down in the corner. Gareth Widdop converted from out wide as Castleford reduced the deficit to 16-6.

Normal service was resumed, however, just before the half-hour mark as it was Adam Swift’s turn to get in on the action off a scrum move. Clifford was off target, but Hull led 20-6.

Swift added another from yet another scrum with Clifford’s conversion making it 26-6 at the break with Castleford truly demoralised.

The onslaught continued after the break with Danny Houghton the first to react to a grubber kick as Clifford converted for a 32-6 lead.

Kenny Edwards did manage to grab a four-pointer on the hour with Widdop adding the extras before Jacob Miller made things interesting a minute later with his first try in Castleford colours. Widdop added the extras to make it 32-18.

Then things really did get interesting as Faraimo dotted down for his second. Widdop again converted to reduce the deficit to just eight with 11 minutes to go.

And when Jake Mamo crossed with six minutes to go everyone was on tenterhooks around the MKM Stadium. Widdop’s conversion brought the Tigers back to within two at 32-30 to sent up a grandstand finish.

That being said, the Black and Whites managed to hold out for a priceless two points.

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

17 Cam Scott

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

19 Ben McNamara

10 Chris Satae

33 Brad Dwyer

30 Scott Taylor

12 Jordan Lane

23 Josh Griffin

13 Brad Fash

Substitutes

9 Danny Houghton

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

Tries: McIntosh 2, Sutcliffe, Swift 2, Houghton

Goals: Clifford 4/6

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds

5 Bureta Faraimo

4 Mahe Fonua

3 Jordan Turner

21 Jake Mamo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

32 Liam Watts

9 Paul McShane

14 Nathan Massey

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

8 George Lawler

10 George Griffin

17 Jack Broadbent

22 Suaia Matagi

Tries: Faraimo 2, Edwards, Miller, Mamo

Goals: Widdop 5/5