Castleford Tigers boss on the traits that can make Luke Hooley a ‘top-class fullback’

LUKE HOOLEY has everything it takes to be a “top-class” fullback, according to the man who knows him best.

Craig Lingard coached the fullback for all his four years at Batley – the last season during a loan spell from Leeds.

And now the pair have been reunited at Castleford, with Lingard in charge following a spell as assistant coach and Hooley moving from the Rhinos on a two-year deal.

Hooley had a mixed first season as a Super League player, enduring a difficult debut against Hull KR and then not playing for the Headingley club again until August.

A run of seven games at the end of the campaign wasn’t enough to prevent Leeds from letting him go, but Lingard still believes the 25-year-old is better for the experience.

“When you’re in an environment full-time, you’re going to get better. You’re playing with better people, you’re training full-time. You should be fitter and stronger,” he told League Express of Hooley, who has been handed Castleford’s number-one shirt.

“I thought when we saw Luke playing towards the end of last season when he got that run in the team at Leeds, you could see him grow a little bit.

“I think he needs a bit of belief. Luke knows he’s got somebody who believes in what he can do.

“I think he’s got all the potential and all the ability to make himself a top-class fullback in Super League.

“I’m hoping that with a run of games and the confidence of knowing he’ll get a run of games; it’ll help him perform.”

Hooley made his first appearance in Castleford colours in their recent pre-season game away at Keighley.

He was one of the most impressive performers in a 54-0 rout of the League One side, kicking seven goals and also catching the eye with one goal-line drop-out which went the length of the field.

Lingard knows all too well how good Hooley can be with the boot: “We noticed at Batley, when he wasn’t there last season, the little things you take for granted like kicking into touch. Instead of 15 yards, it’s 30 or 35 yards down the field.

“Kick-offs, instead of it stopping on the 20-metre line, Luke drops it on the try line nearly every time.”

The Tigers’ 2024 squad numbers show eight changes in their top 13 numbers. Only Jacob Miller, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Alex Mellor and Joe Westerman retain their places in the top 13, while prop forward Liam Watts has been allocated eight and Jack Broadbent three.

Castleford 2024 squad numbers: 1 Luke Hooley, 2 Josh Simm, 3 Jack Broadbent, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Innes Senior, 6 Danny Richardson, 7 Jacob Miller, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Elie El-Zakhem, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Liam Horne, 15 George Griffin, 16 Rowan Milnes, 17 Nixon Putt, 18 Josh Hodson, 19 Sam Hall, 20 Muizz Mustapha, 21 Sylvester Namo, 22 Charbel Tasipale, 23 Jason Qareqare, 24 Cain Robb, 25 Brad Martin, 26 Samy Kibula, 27 Albert Vete, 28 Will Tate, 29 George Hill, 30 Luis Johnson, 31 Fletcher Rooney.

