London Broncos sign their ‘general’ after year-long pursuit by Mike Eccles

LONDON BRONCOS’ recruitment of “general” Jack Campagnolo was the result of a year-long pursuit by coach Mike Eccles.

The halfback has signed a one-year deal to join the Super League newcomers from Queensland Cup side Souths Logan Magpies, subject to receiving a visa.

Although Campagnolo is yet to play top-level club rugby, he did feature in the last World Cup, playing in all three of Italy’s matches alongside new Broncos team-mates Ethan Natoli and Dean Parata.

And it was while in England for that tournament in late 2022 that Eccles began to convert him to the capital cause.

“He was actually my number-one recruitment target last year. I went to the hotel in Liverpool (where Italy were based), met him and we had a conversation,” Eccles told League Express.

“I knew we probably weren’t going to get him, because he had signed train-and-trial at Brisbane, and he was playing very well in the World Cup for Italy.

“I just wanted to plant the seed with him really. I wanted him to come over at some point!”

Eccles believes he has signed one of the best players outside of the NRL or Super League in 25-year-old Campagnolo.

“He could have gone to Super League earlier but he’s held onto his NRL dream,” he added.

“He’s done multiple train-and-trials but it’s just not quite fallen for him.

“He was the best half last year in the Queensland Cup. In the NSW Cup the year before that, he was one of the best players in the competition again.

“He’s very ambitious, he still wants to play NRL. The next port of call for him is to run a Super League team around, like Lachlan Lam is doing (at Leigh), like Brad Schneider did successfully (at Hull KR).

“He’s a super organiser. He’s got a very good kicking game. I was after a general and that’s what I’ve got.”

