Castleford Tigers boss puts timescale on Niall Evalds injury blow

Castleford Tigers fullback Niall Evalds has been ruled out for eight weeks with a bicep injury, head coach Lee Radford has confirmed.

Evalds sustained the injury in Castleford’s Easter Monday victory over Leeds Rhinos and missed the visit of St Helens on Friday.

Last season’s Lance Todd Trophy winner has already missed a spell this season with a hamstring injury and is now set for further time on the sidelines.

“Niall’s gone in for an operation so he’s going to be eight weeks I believe,” said Radford.

The Tigers will also be without Greg Eden for Friday’s Super League trip to Catalans Dragons, with the winger continuing to struggle with a muscle issue that has seen him miss the last two games.

“(Scans are) not showing too much but he’s still not back on field so I don’t think he’ll be available,” said Radford.

However, there could be some good news around the corner with Ryan Hampshire closing in on recovery from a broken hand.

Hampshire signed for Castleford to cover Evalds’ first injury of the season, only to then suffer his own in a Reserves game before making his first-team debut.

“Ryan has had his pot off this week so he’s not far off,” said Radford. “The quicker we can get him back during this period, it’s really important for us.

“He’s had the clearance from specialists and there’s calcification in the bones, so it’s just a matter of getting his strength up.”

Winger Sosaia Feki is back in training following his lengthy lay-off but the club are still putting no timeframe on when he might be ready to play again.