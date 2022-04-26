Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants welcome players back to squad for Super League clash

Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants have named their 21-man squads to face each other in Thursday’s Super League game.

Willie Poching makes only one change to his Wakefield squad, with Jai Whitbread returning in place of Sadiq Adebiyi.

Trinity remain without Bill Tupou, Tom Lineham (both knee), Liam Hood (shoulder), Lee Kershaw (knee) and Thomas Minns (concussion).

Huddersfield miss three players because of suspension as Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill and Jack Cogger all serve bans.

But Ian Watson also welcomes back a trio, with Theo Fages (neck), Matty English (hip) and Owen Trout (shoulder) all in contention again for the first time since sustaining their respective injuries in a draw at Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago.

George Roby replaces Louis Senior in the final change to their selection, with Will Pryce (suspension) and Adam O’Brien (concussion) still unavailable.

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants – Be Well Support Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kepeli Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita.

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 7 Theo Fages, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt, 35 George Roby.