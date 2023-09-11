Castleford Tigers’ Charbel Tasipale homesick no longer after World Cup struggles

CHARBEL TASIPALE is finding comfort in the UK second time around, after admitting to feeling homesick on his first visit.

The Castleford Tigers signing played for Lebanon – for whom the Sydney-born player qualifies through his mother’s heritage – at last year’s World Cup, helping the Cedars reach the quarter-finals.

As a semi-professional player with NSW Cup side Newtown Jets at the time, a month abroad on his first international call-up, based in autumnal Manchester, was a very new experience.

“We had a lot of meetings and training and it’s something I wasn’t used to at the time because I was still playing footy part-time,” 23-year-old Tasipale, who suffered a hamstring injury in the recent defeat to Warrington Wolves but is still hopeful of playing again this season, told League Express.

“By the end of it I got a bit homesick, but it was a good experience. I played the quarter-final at Huddersfield (Lebanon were knocked out by eventual winners Australia) and that was an unreal experience.”

It was the opportunity to become a full-time player that appealed to the centre or backrower when signing for Castleford at the end of July.

“I thought of the lifestyle and being able to travel the world, there’s a lot of opportunity in that aspect,” he said.

“But being able to train full-time and focus on my footy and improve each week was the main reason to come back.

“I think after playing a couple of years in the reserve grade (in Australia), I had to take the next step in my career. I think Super League will be good for me.”

It has been a tumultuous first month with the relegation-threatened club with Andy Last, the coach who signed Tasipale, sacked straight after his debut and replaced by Danny Ward.

“It was a bit of a strange one to take in, when Lasty was released,” he added.

“But Danny is a top bloke and an awesome coach. He’s slipped in really well.

“It’s been a very smooth transition. Training has been so good. He’s really given us a lot of confidence.

“I knew I had to prove myself when Danny came in. I didn’t take my spot in the team for granted.

“I wanted to put my best foot forward in training and train as hard as I could. I’m going to keep doing that every week to try and cement my spot in the team.”

His settling process has been helped by not only joining Castleford at the same time as fellow Aussies Billy Tsikrikas and Liam Horne, but sharing a house with the pair.

“I knew of Billy because we played in the reserve grades against each other, but I hadn’t met Liam before,” said Tasipale.

“They’re two good blokes and we all get along really well. We’ve really bought into what’s happening over here.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.