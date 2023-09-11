Leeds Rhinos star Sam Lisone emphatically shuts down “false” rumour he is exiting Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS star Sam Lisone has emphatically shut down the rumour that he is exiting the Super League club.

Reports had emerged Down Under that, with Lisone’s partner, Georgia Hale, moving back to the NRLW competition during the 2023 season that Lisone could return with her at the end of the year.

However, the prop forward – who has been in tremendous form for the Rhinos this season – has rubbished the rumour, tweeting: “False mate I’m a f***n Rhino until 2025.”

False mate I’m a fuckn Rhino 🤘🏾🤘🏾 until 2025 — Skippa Sambo (@samlisone) September 10, 2023

In what has been a difficult season for Leeds with Rohan Smith’s side looking likely to miss out on the Super League play-offs just a year after making the Grand Final, Lisone has been a shining light.

The ex-Gold Coast Titans enforcer even registered a hat-trick a fortnight ago in the win over Huddersfield Giants and has become a cult hero amongst the terraces at Headingley.

