Castleford Tigers close to securing first signing for Super League 2025

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are close to securing their first signing for Super League 2025.

That man is Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, with League Express revealing last month that the Tigers had been in talks with the Australian.

Now, League Express can reveal that a financial agreement has been arranged in principle, but there are still things to sort out in terms of Cini’s family.

Cini has a partner and two children with the family researching schools in the local area in West Yorkshire, though the Tigers remain confident that they will get their man unless another NRL club comes in for him.

The centre, who can also play at fullback and on the wing, began his career with the Wests Tigers, playing just four games over a three-year period and has yet to make an NRL appearance with the Eels.

Cini stands at 6 ft 2 and weighs over 90kg, providing athleticism and versatility in the outside backs for the Tigers which has been so desperately lacking in recent seasons.

