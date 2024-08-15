The Leeds rugby union club setting up a new rugby league team

There’s no such sport as rugby. It’s either union or league. And the two don’t mix, right? Well, that’s not strictly true nowadays, as Moortown in Leeds become the latest club to run teams playing both codes, writes LOUIS CHAPMAN-COOMBE.

IT’S fair to say rugby league and rugby union have had a chequered past.

The game of ‘rugby’ as a whole was invented in 1823, with the mythical tale of William Webb Ellis picking up a football and running with it. From there, the sport grew in popularity.

Despite the rapid growth of the sport, the RFU wanted to keep the game amateur. As the sport became bigger and bigger, a select group of northern-based clubs wanted to start paying their players; and thus, the breakaway Northern Union was formed, which later gave birth to the game of rugby league as we know it today. So far, so familiar.

With such a divided past, can the sports ever work together for mutual benefit? Well, a team in Leeds is looking to do just that.

Set in the leafy suburbs of Alwoodley lies Moortown RUFC. Formed in 1934, the club boasts three successful senior rugby union clubs, with the first team plying their trade in level six in the rugby union pyramid.

Moortown RUFC on the whole also boasts a proud connection with rugby league. Current Featherstone Rovers and Jamaican international Keenan Tomlinson played for the club through the age groups and went on to represent the first team too. Elsewhere, Cornwall winger Harry Aaronson has also played for the Moortown union team in recent seasons.

Since its inception, though, the club has just been a rugby union club. Until recently.

This off-season, Moortown decided to create a new rugby league team – the Moortown Mambas. Since entering the rugby league divisions, the Mambas have won all nine matches and sit top of the Yorkshire Men’s Division 6 table with a points difference of 294. They are also currently eight points clear of second-placed Sharlston Rovers Academy.

Club Chairman, Carl Thewlis, affectionally called ‘Lord Thewlis’, told Rugby League World about how the rugby league operation began, citing the squad’s interest in giving league a go.

“Given we’re based in north Leeds, many of the lads are Leeds Rhinos fans and have both a keen interest and knowledge of rugby league,” he said.

“Therefore, Hendrie Iwanczuk (club treasurer) and I decided to start the league team, both to be its own entity but also as a means of keeping lads fit during the rugby union off-season.”

The club currently has 38 registered players, with a large proportion of these coming from the rugby union side. A lot of these union players hadn’t played league since they were juniors or even mini’s but have since returned to the code with the Mambas team.

One of those players is prop forward Harvey Stockeld. Harvey had very limited experience of rugby league prior to playing for the Mambas this season, but he has enjoyed transferring across this summer.

“I found I’ve enjoyed league more than I thought I would,” he said. “It’s a good way to keep me fit(ish) over the summer months.

“I found getting back 10 metres a challenge at first as I was used to playing union,” he continued. “Also, the difference in rucks was something I had to adapt to. However, I have more energy in open play as I’m not having to reserve energy for scrums and line-outs.”

Tyler Tempest, who also plays as a prop in league but second-row in union, told Rugby League World he has been ‘reminded of the fun’ in playing league.

“Personally, I’ve managed to adapt to rugby league pretty easily as I used to play it at a young age before heading over to union.

“Playing rugby league again this year has definitely brought back some good memories and it’s reminded me on how fun it really was.

“With league I’d say it is a lot quicker,” he continued. “In union it’s more territory focused, as you try to pin your opposition back into their 22 to make them make a mistake, but in league you’re trying to get up to play the ball to catch the opponents offside to try make some yards off that when they are going back.”

He added: “With how well this season is going for us and how enjoyable playing this game is with a great bunch of lads I think I will be continuing to play next season.”

Harvey Rushton, who played age groups for Milford ARLFC, is another one who has stepped across from the union team. At only 20 years old, Rushton is one of the youngest players in the Moortown Mambas squad, but he is relishing the challenge of senior rugby.

“I’ve found it quite relaxed, really,” he said. “The level we play at isn’t that high, but the reduced laws of the game compared to union make it easier to follow.”

He added: “I think the main difference is the level of fitness needed to play throughout, making dominant carries and tackles each play and the need to run back each play to do it all over again!”

Half-back in both codes Archie Haddon, just 19 years old, echoed the thoughts of his teammates: “I’ve enjoyed it this year, so I’ll most likely continue. It’s been good for my fitness and management of the game.”

He added: “I’ve not really struggled with adapting to rugby league as I played it as a kid and as a half it’s pretty similar to rugby union; but the main difference is the speed and the fitness of it having to make a tackle then get back 10 metres to make another.”

The Mambas do have a player with some senior rugby league experience though.

Versatile ball-player Xavier Martin, who has played both half-back and loose forward for the Mambas in their maiden campaign, previously represented Bramley Buffaloes at senior level but returned to the game with the Mambas.

“I think the main differences are that you need to be fitter in league,” he said. “Especially with the way in which you tackle and run with the ball. I will most definitely be playing again next season.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 499 (August 2024)

