Castleford Tigers confirm Albert Vete exit

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Albert Vete has left the club by mutual consent.

League Express this morning revealed that Vete and the club had signed an agreement which would see the 31-year-old depart The Jungle 18 months into his two-year contract.

Vete has played 10 times for the Tigers since joining ahead of the 2023 Super League season, but spent the back end of last year on loan at Doncaster, where he helped the South Yorkshire club earn promotion to the Championship.

The 31-year-old had been linked with an exit from Castleford during the off-season, but Vete was keen to fulfil his playing contract and improve his fitness and form in 2024.

Unfortunately, Vete has made just four appearances this season, adding to the six he made in 2023.

Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson said on the exit: “Albert is a great person and a likeable person in the playing group. Unfortunately he has struggled with injury and the time has come for him to focus on the next chapter of his life.

“We would like to wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours. Albie’s departure now frees up a quota spot which we are actively working to fill.”

