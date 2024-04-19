Richie Myler reveals the “prime candidate” for Hull FC head coaching job

NEW director of rugby Richie Myler has revealed that Simon Grix is the “prime candidate” for the Hull FC head coaching job.

Grix is currently interim boss at the Black and Whites following Tony Smith’s exit from the club over a week ago – but the former is no stranger to a head coaching role.

The former forward led Halifax Panthers for several years in the Championship, helping the club to consistent play-off charges as well as 1895 Cup success in 2023.

For Myler, Grix is currently the “prime candidate” to take the head coaching role.

“He’s got all the capabilities. He did a tremendous job with Halifax. I played with Grixy at Warrington and his nature; nothing fazes him; he’s got that calmness about him, and he’s not afraid to make a big decision,” Myler told the Hull FC YouTube channel.

“I think that the boys respect him – every single leadership player I’ve asked about how it has been, has said they hold him in high regard. Grixy is the prime candidate for taking that role.

“Whether we go down a different route and bring in another person who adds to that, time will tell. There may be a guy that wants to bring his own people in with him, but certainly, Grixy is a great candidate for it, and he has all the attributes to be a great head coach.”

Myler has also revealed that an appointment will not be taken lightly, but that it will not be long before a decision will be made.

“It won’t be a long period of time – it will be a short period of time – until we make that decision,” Myler continued. “We’ve told Simon it’s his until the end of the season.

“The people that we’re talking to may be in other roles and I don’t think it is the right time – the person has to be the right fit and it has to be the right time. I don’t just want to jump in and make a rash decision because there are five people who want the job.

“As you can imagine, a job coaching Hull FC, there’s been a lot of candidates that have come through the front door, and I think it’s time to have a bit of calmness and assess what we actually want to look like as a team and as a club, and who is the right person for the job.

“That’s my job, as you can imagine it’s not an easy one.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.