Castleford Tigers confirm new-look backroom staff under Craig Lingard for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed their new-look backroom staff under new head coach Craig Lingard for the 2024 Super League season.

League Express previously revealed that Karl Blenkin would be appointed as Head Physiotherapist with Martin Clawson Strength and Conditioning Coach alongside Adam Whitney as Head of Performance.

Now the club has confirmed all the appointments for 2024.

Coaching Staff

Danny Wilson – Director of Rugby Operations

Craig Lingard – Head coach

Danny McGuire – Assistant coach

Scott Murrell – Emerging Talent coach

Adam Whitney – Head of Performance

Martin Clawson – S&C coach

Nath Freer – Physical development coach

Rob Nickolay – Head of Youth

Matty Faulkner – Player Performance Manager

Harry Haworth – Performance Analyst

Medical staff

Nick Raynor – Head of Medical Services / Club Doctor

Karl Blenkin – Head Physiotherapist

Hannah Martin – Assistant Physiotherapist & Head of Youth Physiotherapist

Lauren Turner – Scholarship Physiotherapist

Janis Dakteris – Women’s Sports Therapist

