Castleford Tigers confirm new-look backroom staff under Craig Lingard for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed their new-look backroom staff under new head coach Craig Lingard for the 2024 Super League season.
League Express previously revealed that Karl Blenkin would be appointed as Head Physiotherapist with Martin Clawson Strength and Conditioning Coach alongside Adam Whitney as Head of Performance.
Now the club has confirmed all the appointments for 2024.
Coaching Staff
Danny Wilson – Director of Rugby Operations
Craig Lingard – Head coach
Danny McGuire – Assistant coach
Scott Murrell – Emerging Talent coach
Adam Whitney – Head of Performance
Martin Clawson – S&C coach
Nath Freer – Physical development coach
Rob Nickolay – Head of Youth
Matty Faulkner – Player Performance Manager
Harry Haworth – Performance Analyst
Medical staff
Nick Raynor – Head of Medical Services / Club Doctor
Karl Blenkin – Head Physiotherapist
Hannah Martin – Assistant Physiotherapist & Head of Youth Physiotherapist
Lauren Turner – Scholarship Physiotherapist
Janis Dakteris – Women’s Sports Therapist
