Castleford Tigers continue woeful start to Super League season with Huddersfield Giants loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS continued their woeful start to the 2023 Super League season with their 11th loss in 13 games to an improved Huddersfield Giants side.

Huddersfield broke the deadlock in the third minute as Gareth Widdop spilled a towering Theo Fages kick, and, after spreading the ball wide, Esan Marsters crossed. Jake Connor converted for a 6-0 lead.

Connor added a penalty shortly after as Castleford invited pressure on their own line with five lost balls inside the opening 15 minutes with the Giants’ fullback slotting over another two-pointer around the midway point in the half to make it 10-0.

After finally getting into the grind, the Tigers had something to show for their efforts with Alex Mellor going in off a scrum play. Gareth Widdop missed the conversion though as Huddersfield led 10-4 after half an hour.

Leading 10-4 at half-time, the Giants almost cracked at the start of the second forty minutes but kept their line intact before crossing through Innes Senior in the corner. Connor couldn’t convert, however, as Huddersfield held a 14-4 lead.

It was effectively game over as Kevin Naiqama ran onto a short Fages pass on 56 minutes to cross under the posts. Connor couldn’t miss in front of the sticks as the Giants led 20-4.

Try as they might, Castleford were wasteful and had some opportunities to punish their opponents only to lose the ball, but the Giants weren’t on fire either. Ian Watson’s men did, however, do enough to take the two points.

Huddersfield Giants

6 Tui Lolohea

5 Jake Bibby

4 Kevin Naiqama

3 Esan Marsters

25 Innes Senior

1 Jake Connor

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

15 Matty English

21 Leroy Cudjoe

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

10 Joe Greenwood

16 Harry Rushton

18 Seb Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

Tries: Marsters (3), Senior (49)

Goals: Connor 4/5

Castleford Tigers

6 Gareth Widdop

5 Bureta Faraimo

12 Alex Mellor

3 Jordan Turner

26 Elliot Wallis

17 Jack Broadbent

7 Jack Miller

23 Suaia Matagi

9 Paul McShane

14 Nathan Massey

11 Kenny Edwards

8 George Lawler

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes

20 Muizz Mustapha

25 Brad Martin

28 Sam Hall

32 Liam Watts

Tries: Mellor (28)

Goals: Widdop 0/1