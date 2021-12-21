Castleford Tigers contracts: When every deal runs out

Lee Radford takes charge of Castleford Tigers for the first time in 2022, taking over much of a squad signed up by predecessor Daryl Powell.

Captain Paul McShane is tied down long-term but the only other player definitely contracted beyond the end of the 2023 season is one of their nine off-season recruits, Jake Mamo.

Nearly half of their squad are out of contract at the end of this coming season, including their two highest-profile halfbacks Danny Richardson and Jake Trueman, plus many of their top outside backs.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards (on loan), Sosaia Feki, Mahe Fonua (option until 2024), George Griffin, Sam Hall, Brad Martin, Derrell Olpherts, Lewis Peachey, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Jake Trueman.

2023

Niall Evalds (option until 2024), Bureta Faraimo, Tyla Hepi, George Lawler, Nathan Massey, Suaia Matagi, Callum McLelland (option until 2025), Adam Milner, Gareth O’Brien, Jacques O’Neill, Daniel Smith, Alex Sutcliffe (option 2025), Jordan Turner, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman.

2024

Jake Mamo.

2025

Paul McShane.