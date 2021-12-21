Workington chairman Smallwood steps down

WORKINGTON are seeking a new chairman after Les Smallwood’s decision to step down.

The former Seaton Rangers amateur player had been at the Town helm since November 2018 and was in his second spell on the board.

Smallwood, 53, served as director from 2002 until 2009 and returned in 2016. He then succeeded ex-Workington hooker Garry Mounsey as chairman.

His decision comes after this year’s promotion back to the Championship which ended a five-year stint in League 1 for Town.

Director John Pleasants has taken over the chairm on an interim basis, while the club are seeking new board members.

The club said in a statement: “At the recent annual general meeting, Les Smallwood formally stepped down as chairman.

“John Pleasants will act as interim chair supported by the remaining directors.

“We are now actively talking to suitable candidates to join the board or support the management team.

“In particular, we would be very interested in speaking to individuals with strong commercial or health and safety experience.”