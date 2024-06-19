Castleford Tigers’ Craig Lingard calls for league and fixture restructure after playing Wigan Warriors four time in first half of 2024 season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has called for a league and fixture restructure following a fourth fixture against Wigan Warriors in the first half of the 2024 season.

The Tigers have played Wigan three times at home last Friday’s fixture as well as once away with three of those coming in Super League and one in the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, Lingard’s side have yet to play Hull KR whilst they only have played the likes of Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and London Broncos once.

Now the former Batley Bulldogs boss has given his own opinion on what should be done to the league and fixture outlook: “I’m sick of seeing them! With the greatest of respect, I’m sick of seeing them! You shouldn’t play a team three times in the league before you’ve not played another team once.

“I’m not a massive fan of loop fixtures anyway. It should be a 14-team league where each team plays each other home and away and then it’s done and dusted after 26 games.

“It gives a lopsided fixture list, it should be the same across the board.”

It’s fair to say in the four fixtures already contested between the Tigers and the Warriors, it’s the latter who have come out on top with Wigan earning 32-4, 60-6, 36-14 and 10-8 victories in those four clashes.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast