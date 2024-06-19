Leigh Leopards fans could be made to wait for new signings’s debut as Adrian Lam reveals verdict

LEIGH LEOPARDS fans may have to wait to see new signing Aaron Pene in action.

Though the former Melbourne Storm enforcer joined the club last week, Leigh boss Adrian Lam is still in two minds whether or not to hand Pene his debut.

That’s because Lam is keen to keep an eye on the 28-year-old following the long haul flight from Australia.

“We will name him in the squad, he trained today but I’m always wary of players travelling on that long haul flight to the UK because jet lag sets in,” Lam said.

“It’s a short turnaround into Leeds but we will give Aaron every opportunity. I’ve got to monitor him this week and see where he is.

“He had his first session with the squad here today, trained on Saturday and greeted all the players when we came back from Catalans.

“He will take a couple of weeks to settle in but we need to make sure he settles in quicker than if he came during pre-season.”

What can Pene bring to Leigh then?

“He’s a big body for starters, I think he is 6’3 or 6’4. He is explosive which is my type of player and can be aggressive defensively.

“The Melbourne system is one of the best in the world in how they develop their players but we will work it all out.

“If he is not quite there then it’s up to me to bring him up to the player we need him to be.

