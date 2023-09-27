Castleford Tigers’ Craig Lingard on Blake Austin, Jacob Miller’s adversity at Super League club and what will help him in 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went into the 2023 Super League season with an ageing squad – that was made clear.

However, with experienced halfbacks Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop in their ranks, the Tigers were expected to compete for a Super League play-off spot.

That didn’t materialise – and on a spectacular scale – as Castleford ended up winning just six from 27 games in the league to sit second bottom to local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Of course, Castleford did eventually survive during the 2023 season and that was down to two wins from their last six fixtures under Ward.

Lingard pointed to help that the Tigers received in a short-term deal for Blake Austin – and why halfback Jacob Miller suffered a great deal of adversity throughout the 2023 season.

“I think we were helped by Blake Austin coming in with an additional pivot. There was a lot of responsibility on Jacob Miller because Jack Broadbent, Joe Westerman, Greg Eden and Gaz Widdop had partnered him in the halves at times,” Lingard told League Express.

“When Blake came in, he settled us down and gave us experience and a stronger voice to help us in certain games such as against Wakefield. He gave us a bit of a lift.

“With every halfback, if you can play the same 1, 6, 7 and 9 combination for 80% of your games then you see a different side. It’s difficult for individuals and a lot of pressure has been put on Milky this year with regards to his performances or lack of perceived performances.”

Lingard did also point out that a settled spine will mean better results in 2024 for the Tigers.

“And I think Milky would say he hasn’t performed near his ability or potential but the lack of consistency in his halfback partnership and fullback as well due to injuries and consistencies in performance haven’t helped him,” Lingard continued.

“We beat Leeds at the Magic Weekend, for example, then we had eight changes the following week so there was never any consistency with selecting the same 17 and that disrupts and hurts the halfbacks.

“If we can get a settled spine with 1, 6, 7, 9 and 13, it will certainly help performances and Milky.”

Miller is likely to partner Danny Richardson in the halves in 2024 with the latter being forced to sit out the entire 2023 season with a torn MCL and ACL.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.