Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards: Team news, injuries and TV channel

HULL KR take on Leigh Leopards in the first play-off eliminator at Craven Park on Friday night.

Rovers finished fourth in the Super League table following a 56-12 thrashing of Wakefield Trinity, whilst Leigh went down 10-6 to the Wigan Warriors.

As such, Willie Peters’ side have home advantage – something which the East Yorkshire club has used to good advantage during Super League 2023.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Your 21-man Squad for Friday's Play-Off clash against Leigh is in!

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

Team news and injuries

KR will be without Dean Hadley who has been ruled out of the clash following a knock taken in the warm-up against Wakefield.

Meanwhile, Leigh will be without Zak Hardaker for the rest of the season with a hand injury.

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

