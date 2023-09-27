Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards: Team news, injuries and TV channel

HULL KR take on Leigh Leopards in the first play-off eliminator at Craven Park on Friday night.
Rovers finished fourth in the Super League table following a 56-12 thrashing of Wakefield Trinity, whilst Leigh went down 10-6 to the Wigan Warriors.
As such, Willie Peters’ side have home advantage – something which the East Yorkshire club has used to good advantage during Super League 2023.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
Team news and injuries
KR will be without Dean Hadley who has been ruled out of the clash following a knock taken in the warm-up against Wakefield.
Meanwhile, Leigh will be without Zak Hardaker for the rest of the season with a hand injury.
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.
