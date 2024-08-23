Castleford Tigers’ Craig Lingard reveals injury blows and potentially surprising injury return

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been hit by numerous injuries during the 2024 Super League season.

Long-term absentees have included Paul McShane, Sam Wood, Josh Hodson and George Griffin.

Now Castleford boss Craig Lingard has given an injury roll-call for the Tigers’ squad.

“Josh Simm and Sam Wood are back running but with no contact. There is decent news on Cain Robb. He has been for a scan which has showed no significant damage on his shoulder,” Lingard said.

“We are sending him for a scan on his neck. We might get Cain back before the end of the season which is something we weren’t expecting.

“Josh Hodson is recovering from the operation that he had. He is out for the season.

“Louis Senior is back running. He could play before the end of the season but is there any benefit if we stick him in too soon.

“George Lawler missed the Hull KR game due to his wife being in labour. Then the following week he picked up an injury on his wrist.

“There were no breakages on the scan with nothing significant coming back on that. It’s just a badly sprained wrist, he will be back fit next week.

“George Griffin has had his specialist appointment. He has still got little bit of symptoms with his HIA and it’s his second significant one this season.

“We need to be careful around that and continue to monitor him.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast