St Helens boss Paul Wellens reveals the biggest challenge as a head coach

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has only been in his job for a year, but he has admitted he is still very much learning on the job.

Saints currently sit just inside the top six, but if they dropped out of there between now and the end of the 2024 Super League, it would be the first year in which the Merseyside club have failed to qualify for the play-offs in the summer era.

For Wellens, who took over from Kristian Woolf, it is a challenge that he is embracing and working to learn from each and every day.

“It’s about the amount of information and different things that come your way on a daily basis,” Wellens said.

“The biggest challenge for em learning was what to prioritise and to leave and then to delegate different tasks to different people to offload the pressure.

“The management side of things I am continuing to learn on a daily basis. That’s the most challenging part.

“Not only going through those experiences and learning from them, you learn to adapt to try and find a different and improved way of doing things.

“It’s a challenge I am adapting to and enjoying.”

Wellens most recently signed a one-year deal to continue being head coach for the 2025 Super League season, with former Warrington Wolves maverick Lee Briers set to join Saints as assistant.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast