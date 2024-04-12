Castleford Tigers down to 19 fit players as Craig Lingard names squad for Wigan Warriors clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are down to their last 19 fit players with head coach Craig Lingard naming a squad for their Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Injuries to Josh Simm and Paul McShane means they’re ruled out with the former set to be out for the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder, while Liam Watts also misses out after a failed HIA against Salford Red Devils.

Dan Hindmarsh and George Hill could make their competitive debuts for the Tigers. Joe Westerman, meanwhile, could still play despite injuring his calf against Salford.

Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-player squad ahead of the trip to The Jungle, as Jack Farrimond is replaced by Tyler Dupree.

📋 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 Matt Peet has named his 21-player squad for Sunday’s @TheChallengeCup Quarter-Final tie against Castleford Tigers! Full squad news 👉 https://t.co/73Hj20V3au#WWRL #ChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/scA7i2syC5 — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) April 12, 2024

