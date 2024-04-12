Hull KR’s Ben Reynolds returns to Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration following Super League move

BEN REYNOLDS has returned to Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration following his permanent move to Hull KR.

Reynolds started the season with Featherstone before moving to Hull KR to fulfil his wish of being in a full-time environment.

Ford has also been forced to shuffle his squad this weekend, with Josh Hardcastle missing out through a shoulder injury sustained against Bradford, plus Wellington Albert has a minor injury which rules him out on Sunday.

However, the Rovers are boosted by the return of Jack Bussey who has been sidelined for a month and Brad Day and Dean Roberts after their respective suspensions.

With playmaker Thomas Lacans ruled out through injury, Reynolds will boost our squad in the halfback position.

Reynolds joins Corey Hall, Yusuf Aydin and Zach Fishwick as part of the dual-registration agreement this week.

Speaking on the return of Reynolds, Rovers Head Coach, James Ford said: “Benny will be back in our squad at the weekend.

“We were all disappointed to lose Ben when he moved to Hull KR but we understood why he wanted that move to go ahead. As a club, we wished him all the best.

“He’s a quality Rugby League player who knows our systems and how we want to play the game.

“We all feel that we will be a better team with Benny Reynolds in it and we look forward to seeing him in action at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Ford is determined to respond to the disappointing defeat against Bradford last time out.

“Bradford were the better team on the day last week so congratulations to them on their deserved win. Individually and collectively we were below the standards we have set this season. Having said that, we managed to pull the game back to 10-10 and at that moment, I felt we were the favourites to kick on and pinch a win. However, we found a number of different ways after that period to kill our momentum and offer Bradford more opportunities to score points. Individually and collectively, we’ve had a good look at it and we will learn, grow and become better.

“Moving onto Doncaster, our theme all week has been about a response. We know where we fell down against Bradford and we’ve been going after it in training, challenging each other to be better. We know that we are going to be challenged by a very good team in Doncaster. They have a number of ex-Featherstone players who will want to put their best foot forward, but we are just focusing on us and nailing our standards and levels of performance.”

