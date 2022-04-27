Castleford Tigers duo set for welcome returns from injury for Catalans Dragons trip

Danny Richardson and Ryan Hampshire have both been named in Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons on Friday.

Halfback Richardson has been out since the opening round of the season with a neck injury but could be set to return to action sooner than expected.

The Tigers might be further boosted by Hampshire’s recovery, with the fullback in line to make his second debut for the club having suffered a broken hand in a Reserves game after re-joining the club last month.

Sam Hall is the other newcomer to their selection as Lee Radford makes three changes, with Tyla Hepi, Greg Eden and Cheyse Blair dropping out.

Niall Evalds (bicep), Jordan Turner (shoulder), Bureta Faraimo (knee), Callum McLelland (knee), Jaques O’Neill (hamstring), Alex Sutcliffe (knee) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles) are still on the sidelines.

Catalans Dragons make only one change to their squad, with Josh Drinkwater sidelined by a foot injury.

Jordan Dezaria returns from a groin problem to take Drinkwater’s place, as Samisoni Langi (knee), Dean Whare (pec), Mike McMeeken (wrist), Joe Chan (suspended) and Sam Tomkins (leg) remain out.

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday 7.30pm (UK time)

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 28 Sam Kasiano.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 20 James Clare, 22 Daniel Smith, 25 Suaia Matagi, 26 Ryan Hampshire, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 33 Jason Qareqare.