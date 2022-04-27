Zak Hardaker named in Leeds Rhinos squad but doubt to face Hull KR

Zak Hardaker has been named in Leeds Rhinos’ squad for the visit of Hull KR.

However the England international, who returned to Headingley this week following his release by Wigan Warriors, is a doubt for the match having reported ill today.

His availability would provide cover following more Rhinos injuries, with Liam Sutcliffe (knee) and Tom Briscoe (ankle) the latest to pick up issues which rule them out this week.

Blake Austin returns to contention following concussion, while Oli Field also joins what is again only a 20-man squad as Alex Mellor also drops out.

Leeds’ lengthy injury list still includes Jack Walker (hamstring), David Fusitu’a (knee), Harry Newman (hamstring), Aidan Sezer, Richie Myler (both groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Corey Johnson (knee), while James Bentley and Zane Tetevano complete bans.

Hull KR have Matt Parcell back in their squad following concussion, replacing Kane Linnett who is out with a bicep injury.

Will Tate replaces Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e in the only other change for the Robins, who are without Will Dagger (knee), Mikey Lewis (ankle), Tom Garratt (concussion) and Frankie Halton (ankle).

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers – Headingley, Friday 8pm

Leeds: 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall, 31 Oli Field, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 28 Will Tate.