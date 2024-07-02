Castleford Tigers enter talks with overseas players for immediate move in Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have held talks with a number of overseas players about potentially joining the club for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season and beyond.

League Express understands that the West Yorkshire club are actively seeking an immediate signing to replace the outgoing Charbel Tasipale, who departed The Jungle last week on personal grounds.

Tasipale, who joined the club towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season, helped Castleford stave off relegation with some big performances.

That being said, the Lebanon international has been sidelined for a number of months with injury and has been recently back in Australia for family reasons.

With Tasipale’s exit, it has opened up a new avenue for the Tigers and head coach Craig Lingard to look down given the second-row positions at Castleford have been dominated by Alex Mellor and Elie El-Zakhem in recent weeks and months.

The Tigers have already brought in Tex Hoy on a two-year deal, whilst twins Innes and Louis Senior have signed permanent deals with Matty English joining a month’s loan from Huddersfield Giants.

