Wakefield Trinity set for “four or five” more signings ahead of 2025

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set to sign “four or five” more players ahead of the 2025 season.

The West Yorkshire club have been one of the biggest spending Championship sides in recent history, with the likes of Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone and Olly Russell all set to join the club for next season, whilst those such as Lachlan Walmsley, Jermaine McGillvary and Ky Rodwell joined for this year.

In a sit-down interview with the club’s YouTube channel, recruitment and salary cap manager, Ste Mills, revealed that more will be coming through the doors at Belle Vue ahead of next season.

“We’re excited, we’ve still got a lot more to announce, we’re still four or five players away from what we’ve already secured that’s not been announced and we’re still working on a couple of bits too,” Mills said.

“It’s exciting times for Wakefield, there’s obviously a couple of re-signings from our current squad still yet to announce, with Thomas (Doyle) being out there already and obviously Caleb [Uele] too, so a couple more and Ky (Rodwell).

“So, we’ve got a couple more of them and we feel we’re building a really nice squad going into next year so it’s an exciting time for everybody.”

Wakefield have taken that feel-good factor off the field on to the pitch, with Daryl Powell’s side currently top of the Championship table following an unbeaten start to their first second-tier campaign since 1998.

