Castleford Tigers extend Muizz Mustapha deal at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that they have taken the one-year contract extension option for prop Muizz Mustapha.

Mustapha joined the club from Leeds Rhinos 12 months ago and has since become a fan favourite. Since his arrival, Muizz has made 3 starts and 13 appearances off the bench.

When asked about his time so far with Castleford, he paid homage to the fans who sing his name from the stands at Wheldon Road.

“I’m really pleased. It’s been a tough year but I’ve gained a lot of experience from it. The Cas fans have been great with me. I’m looking forward to staying at Cas and making them proud next season.

“To hear the Cas fans singing my name in the song they have made is a real honour. It’s surreal when I hear it on the field. It means a lot because we play for them so next season we need to repay them as a group.”

