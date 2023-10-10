2023 Steve Prescott Super League Man of Steel and Coach of the Year revealed

THE 2023 Steve Prescott Super League Man of Steel has been announced after Jack Welsby, Bevan French and Tom Johnstone were shortlisted for the prestigious award.

All three would have been worthy winners of the awards, but it was Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French that was given the prestigious accolade.

Meanwhile, London Broncos star Bill Leyland was named Championship Young Player of the Year with Workington Town’s Ciaran Walker scooping up the League One Young Player of the Year, whilst Liam Finn won the League One Coach of the Year and Mike Eccles the Championship Coach of the Year.

Move forward to Super League and Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam scooped up the Coach of the Year after guiding Leigh to Challenge Cup success and fifth place in the top flight in their first season back in the big time.

Rugby League Awards Night 2023 – Winners

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Woman of Steel – Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie)

Wheels of Steel – Lewis King (London Roosters)

Betfred Championship Player of the Year – Dean Parata (London Broncos) and Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers)

Betfred League One Player of the Year – Reiss Butterworth (Dewsbury Rams)

Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year – Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

Betfred Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year – Caitlin Casey (Leeds Rhinos)

Betfred Wheelchair Super League Young Player of the Year – Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos)

Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year – Bill Leyland (London Broncos)

Betfred League One Young Player of the Year – Ciaran Walker (Workington Town)

Betfred Super League Coach of the Year – Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Betfred Women’s Super League Coach of the Year – Lindsay Anfield (York Valkyrie)

Betfred Wheelchair Super League Coach of the Year – Tom Coyd MBE (London Roosters)

Betfred Championship Coach of the Year – Mike Eccles (London Broncos)

Betfred League One Coach of the Year – Liam Finn (Dewsbury Rams)

Foundation of the Year – Barrow Raiders (with commendations for Leigh Leopards and York RLFC)

Glen’s Spirit of Super League Award – The Burrow Family

