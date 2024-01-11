Castleford Tigers fans’ fears eased after rising star suffers training injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fans have had their fears eased after a training ground injury to young star Fletcher Rooney isn’t as bad as first thought.

League Express can reveal that Rooney, who has ambitions to be Castleford’s number one in the near future, suffered a rolled ankle in training and is currently in a boot to aid the healing process.

Head coach Craig Lingard has told League Express that Rooney “will be in a boot for a few more weeks” but that “it shouldn’t be anything too serious” moving forward.

Rooney made his debut for the Tigers towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season in a thrashing at Leeds Rhinos, but the fullback signed a professional, long-term deal with the West Yorkshire club in December last year after impressing.

On signing the three-year professional deal, Rooney said: “I’ve been working towards it since scholarship! It’s big for me and my family to get a professional contract for the first team next year.

“When I found out Cas were offering me another two years I couldn’t resist it, I wanted to sign it straight away and get stuck in and keep working.

“This year I want to keep learning from more experienced players and in the next few years try to get some more games and make a name for myself.

“The Leeds game was one of the best feelings of my life. All my life I’ve been working towards that moment, it was a big thing for me and my family. It meant everything to me.”

Rooney will be fighting with new recruit Luke Hooley for the number one shirt during the 2024 Super League season.

Meanwhile, Albert Vete is back doing light running but isn’t near a return as of yet after suffering a calf injury last month.

