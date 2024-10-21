Castleford Tigers fans react to Craig Lingard’s shock departure

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fans were hit with the news this morning that Craig Lingard had left the club after just a year in charge.

Lingard took charge for 28 games, winning eight of them but was dealt a difficult hand with a lack of funding and signings.

A mid-season revival was also short-lived as heavy defeats followed with Castleford eventually finishing the 2024 Super League season in tenth place.

With new owner Martin Jepson taking full control of the West Yorkshire club last week, it signals the first move under the new ownership – and it’s fair to say that the news took a lot of the Tigers’ faithful by surprise.

In reaction to the news on X, one fan simply responded with: “Shocked”.

Another explained that Lingard ‘deserved’ another full season in charge, saying: “Ruthless. I feel Craig deserved another season with less chaos. 5 days ago MJ was saying we overachieved last season. How many coaches get fired on the back of overachieving? That said, there’s to be wholesale changes…thanks to CL and good luck with the future. Great guy.”

Another Castleford fan labelled it “a strange call”: “Bit of a strange call that.”

One fan professed that it took her by surprise: “Wow. Wasn’t expecting that. I liked Linners – he spoke really well and wore his heart on his sleeve. I guess MJ has someone better in mind.”

That opinion was echoed by another supporter: “Jesus, Jepson not hanging around, feel for Lingard, was well liked, must have another name sorted.”

One fan labelled it a “bad decision”: “First decision is a bad one for Jepson. Hope this isn’t a sign of things to come.”

Another supporter believes Jepson is showing ambition: “Gutted, great bloke and did well with the hand he was dealt with. Sure, we were very poor last year, but could’ve also been so much worse and with the limited resources, he did a good job. Jepson obviously is showing ambition and has someone in mind. All the best Linners! 🐯”

One fan believes it shows ambition: “Finally some ambition by the club.”

Another felt sorry for Lingard in the cards that he was dealt: “He worked wonders with the team he had 😢.”

