Five potential head coaches for Castleford Tigers following Craig Lingard exit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS today announced that Craig Lingard would be leaving The Jungle after just one season as head coach.

The news came as a shock given the difficult hand that Lingard was dealt for 2024 as year one of a three-year plan.

But, now who could Castleford look towards?

Tony Smith

Out of work currently following a less-than-successful spell with Hull FC, Tony Smith would likely jump at the chance to coach in the Super League once more. The Castleford project currently looks similar to the one that Smith underwent at Hull KR, and he helped the Robins to a Challenge Cup semi-final and a Super League play-off semi-final, paving the way for Willie Peters to go one step further.

Ian Watson

Also out of work following his dismissal by Huddersfield Giants, Ian Watson suffered a dreadful end to his time at the John Smith’s Stadium. But, there is no denying the good work he did at his previous job with the Salford Red Devils, helping the club to a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final appearance in 2019 and 2020 respectively. That Salford job and the current Castleford vacancy appear to be rather similar – which could work in Watson’s favour.

Danny McGuire

Current Castleford assistant coach, Danny McGuire has not been shy about his eventual ambition to become a Super League head coach, but could that opportunity come earlier than anticipated? McGuire was linked with the head coaching role before Craig Lingard was given the nod, so could an extra year’s apprenticeship have made McGuire now suitable for the position? It definitely would not be a strange appointment.

Danny Ward

Took the reins at Castleford towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season and helped the Tigers maintain their top flight status for 2024. However, after being linked with the head coach role for 2024 and beyond, Danny Ward moved on to pastures new at Hull KR. A successful year under Willie Peters could have hardened Ward’s desire to become a Super League head coach once more – and Jepson may see the return as a sensible option.

Jason Demetriou

Jason Demetriou’s name is still one being bandied about for a head coaching role – either in Super League or the NRL – following his axing from the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Demetriou knows the Super League competition well having played key roles for Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars during his time in the northern hemisphere. It would be interesting to see if Castleford went abroad for a new coach for the first time in over a decade.

