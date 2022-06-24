Castleford Tigers favourite signs long-term deal

Kenny Edwards has signed a three-year contract to stay at Castleford Tigers until the end of 2025.

The back-row is currently on loan at the club from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants but will make the move permanent next season.

Edwards, 32, has already become a popular player among supporters after a first half of the season which has featured three tries in 15 appearances to date.

The New Zealander also played last week for the Combined Nations All Stars against England, for the second year running.

A former Parramatta Eels and Catalans Dragons star, Edwards also recently passed the mark of 150 career appearances.

“I’ve said from day one, from the start of contract talks and I said to Radders (head coach Lee Radford), I don’t want to leave here,” said Edwards.

“Things just had to get worked out and I am over the moon to be a Cas Tiger for the next three years!”

Radford added of Edwards: “He’s been really good for us since he’s come through the door.

“I think it’s a good fit, for what I look for in a player he brings a lot of those attributes, (and) off the field he’s a champion bloke and been really good around the place.”