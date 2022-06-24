Salford Red Devils lose another star for rest of season

Salford Red Devils fullback Morgan Escaré will miss the rest of the season with a broken thumb.

Escaré suffered the injury last week while on international duty with France, in their victory over Wales.

He struggled for game time early in the season under new Salford head coach Paul Rowley, not featuring until the end of April.

But having then played in five consecutive matches, Escaré will not feature in Super League again and will be a doubt for the World Cup.

“Morgan Escare is out for the season. That’s another injury for us,” said Rowley, who also has James Greenwood, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Wells and Dan Sarginson ruled out for the year.

“He’s a huge loss. I’m gutted for him and for us.”

Escaré was not the only causality from that France international, with Catalans Dragons duo Arthur Mourgue and Jordan Dezaria also injured.