Castleford Tigers forced into three changes for Leigh Leopards visit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been forced into three changes to their 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s visit of Leigh Leopards.

Will Tate suffered an ankle injury in last week’s victory at Hull FC and is not included in Craig Lingard’s selection.

Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo are also absent after both received suspensions in the aftermath of that game – Horne for one match and Namo for two.

Into the squad come Jacob Miller – who was left out last week with an ankle issue – Nixon Putt and Fletcher Rooney.

Adrian Lam makes only one change to his 21-man Leigh squad, with captain John Asiata returning from a one-match ban served as they beat Warrington Wolves last week.

Louis Brogan is the player to make way for the Leopards, who are looking to defend their play-off position after climbing into the top six.

Castleford 21-man squad: 1 Luke Hooley, 5 Innes Senior, 7 Jacob Miller, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Elie El-Zakhem, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 16 Rowan Milnes, 17 Nixon Putt, 20 Muizz Mustapha, 23 Jason Qareqare, 24 Cain Robb, 25 Brad Martin, 29 George Hill, 31 Fletcher Rooney, 32 Daniel Hindmarsh, 34 Tex Hoy, 35 Corey Hall, 38 Jenson Windley.

Leigh 21-man squad: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Tom Amone, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Kai O’Donnell, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 John Asiata, 15 Matt Davis, 16 Frankie Halton, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Holmes, 22 Keanan Brand, 24 Umyla Hanley, 33 Brad Dwyer, 34 Darnell McIntosh, 35 Aaron Pene.

