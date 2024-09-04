Leeds Rhinos welcome back key man as squads named for Hull FC tie

LEEDS RHINOS welcome Mikolaj Oledzki back into contention for the visit of Hull FC on Friday.

The prop has missed their last four matches with a rib injury but returns to Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad.

It is the only change, with Mickaël Goudemand the player to make way in Arthur’s selection for the play-off chasing Rhinos.

Hull FC will be without their captain Danny Houghton, as expected after he suffered a calf injury in last week’s home loss to Castleford Tigers.

However, the Black and Whites are boosted by the return of forward Jed Cartwright, who missed the Castleford game with a head injury, Tiaki Chan and Matty Laidlaw.

Loanee Leon Ruan is unavailable to play his parent club while Ryan Westerman also drops out of their squad.

Leeds 21-man squad: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Paul Momirovski, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Andy Ackers, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 James McDonnell, 17 Justin Sangare, 21 Jack Sinfield, 25 James Donaldson, 29 Alfie Edgell, 30 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 32 Ben Littlewood, 33 Riley Lumb.

Hull FC 21-man squad: 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 12 Ligi Sao, 13 Brad Fash, 15 Jordan Lane, 16 Jack Ashworth, 19 Morgan Smith, 21 Will Gardiner, 25 Harvey Barron, 26 Lewis Martin, 27 Zach Jebson, 28 Denive Balmforth, 30 Matty Laidlaw, 31 Jack Walker, 37 Logan Moy, 40 Jack Charles, 44 Tom Briscoe, 45 Yusuf Aydin, 46 Tiaki Chan, 48 Jed Cartwright, 52 Sam Eseh.

