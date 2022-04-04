Castleford Tigers forward handed three-match ban by match review panel

Castleford Tigers forward George Lawler has been given a three-match suspension by the match review panel for a dangerous throw.

Lawler was given a Grade C charge for “lifting (a) player into a dangerous position” in the first half of the Tigers’ home victory over Toulouse Olympique in Super League last Friday.

As a result, he will miss out on a reunion with the club he left last year, Hull KR, because of suspension for the second time after missing out on February’s league tie for the same reason.

As well as being banned for this week’s trip to Craven Park in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, he will also be ruled out for the two games over the Easter weekend, a visit to Wakefield Trinity and home clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Lawler was the only player to receive a suspension this week, with St Helens’ Curtis Sironen avoiding a ban for a Grade A high tackle and Hull KR’ Sam Wood likewise for a Grade A late hit on a passer.

Hull FC’s Jake Connor and Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Sutcliffe were handed cautions for other contrary behaviour and a dangerous throw respectively.