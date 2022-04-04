Super League Round 7: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wigan Warriors 19-18 Hull FC

Ethan Havard was a constant menace in defence and is becoming a threat in attack with two tries in his last two Super League appearances.

3 pts – Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Joe Lovodua (Hull FC)

Leeds 0-26 St Helens

Whilst James Roby rightly took the plaudits and headlines, Jonny Lomax delivered a game management masterclass. “He was the best on the field tonight, exceptional,” said his coach.

3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2 pts – Mark Percival (St Helens)

1 pt – Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

Castleford Tigers 32-6 Toulouse Olympique

Liam Watts came off the bench and made a huge impact, bullying Toulouse down the middle, having a hand in two tries and scored one himself.

3 pts – Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers)

Hull Kingston Rovers 34-18 Warrington Wolves

Matt Parcell mesmerised the Wolves defence at times with a breathtaking performance.

3 pts – Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Huddersfield Giants 28-12 Catalans Dragons

Chris Hill put in a huge shift and was a real driving force for the Giants.

3 pts – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants)

Wakefield Trinity 30-24 Salford Red Devils

Despite being on the pitch for only 40 minutes, Tom Johnstone scored two brilliant tries and made another.

3 pts – Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Liam Kay (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 7 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 13 (+2)

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9

3 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8

4 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

5= Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6

Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 6

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 6 (+3)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 6 (+3)

9= Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers) 5 (+3)

Mark Percival (St Helens) 5 (+2)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) 5

Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 5

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 5

Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 5

