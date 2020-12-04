Castleford Tigers forward signs new deal

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the retention of Daniel Smith.

As first revealed by League Express, the forward has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old arrived midway through the 2019 season from Huddersfield and has played 29 times since.

“It’s been a mad year with COVID so it was pleasing to get it over the line and get everything sorted so I am really looking forward to next year,” he said.

“I’m enjoying my rugby again, I don’t think I was enjoying as much as I should have been when I was at Huddersfield, whether that’s because it’s my home town club that I’m playing for now makes it a bit more special. I’m really enjoying my time with Cas and I’m really glad that I signed this extension.”