Castleford Tigers forward suffers heartbreaking Achilles injury ahead of Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been hampered in their preparations for the 2023 Super League season with the news that young forward Kieran Hudson has suffered an Achilles injury.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during pre-season and will now enter a rehabilitation period to ensure he gets back on the field as soon as possible.

Hudson joined the Tigers almost a year ago from Cumbrian outfit Whitehaven before returning to Haven on loan for the duration of the 2022 campaign.

Head coach Lee Radford believes this setback will not stop Hudson from achieving his potential, saying: “It’s obviously heartbreaking for him because he started pre-season so well, so picking up this injury is a tough one to take for him.

“We’ll take care of him and try to help him get back to full fitness so he can reach the levels we know he is capable of.”