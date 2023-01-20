Super League-linked NRL star Marty Taupau finds surprising new team after turning down two clubs

SUPER LEAGUE-linked NRL star Marty Taupau has reportedly found a surprising new club ahead of the 2023 season.

Taupau has been one of those players that has had to bide his time following the negotiations between the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) and the NRL in terms of the salary cap, minimum wage and the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

However, despite being linked with a Super League move in recent months, the Samoan international is now set to sign for the Brisbane Broncos – a surprise destination considering that the Red Hill side had never been linked with Taupau.

Plus, Fox League has reported that the Broncos beat South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Parramatta Eels to the capture of the former Manly Sea Eagles man.

Turning 33 next month, Taupau has signed a one-year deal with Brisbane and will fight it out with the likes of Thomas Flegler and Payne Haas for a starting berth.