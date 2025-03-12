Castleford Tigers fullback Luke Hooley makes short-term loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fullback Luke Hooley has made a short-term loan move to the Bradford Bulls.

The 26-year-old full-back is a product of the Bulls’ pathway systems, having featured at Scholarship and Academy level in the red, amber and black prior to his departure in 2017.

Spells at Oldham RLFC and Dewsbury Rams preceded a prolific three-year stint at Batley Bulldogs, which earned him a move to the sport’s top tier with Leeds Rhinos.

Hooley scored four tries in eight appearances at AMT Headingley before making the move across West Yorkshire to Castleford Tigers prior to the start of the 2024 season.

The fullback has made 11 appearances for the Tigers, but is out of contract at the end of 2025.