Matt Peet reflects on comments made to Hull KR boss Willie Peters during Wigan Warriors documentary

MATT PEET has admitted he ‘wished he hadn’t’ told Hull KR head coach Willie Peters to ‘stop crying’ in the aftermath of Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Rovers in 2024.

The Warriors were far too good for the Robins on the day, but, in a documentary named ‘We are Wigan Warriors’, Wigan boss Matt Peet and Rovers head coach Willie Peters clashed at full-time.

During the documentary, Peet said: “Willie was down on the side rather than being in the box, protesting a lot. It was just how much of an effect they were trying to have on the officiating, which was unreasonable I thought for such a big game.”

At full-time, Peet made his way down to the pitch and said to Peters: “Stop crying! Stop crying! You’ve been here all game ranting away.”

That didn’t exactly go down well with Peters who replied: “I don’t need you f***ing saying ‘stop crying’. I’m coming over to congratulate you and say well done.”

Peet continued: “All through game your staff, you let yourselves down,” before Peters replied: “Mate you’re killing it, you’re doing a good job but don’t f***ing tell me to stop crying.”

The Wigan boss then ended with “Fair play, I apologise.”

In Peet’s pre-match press conference ahead of Wigan’s clash against Hull FC on Saturday night, the Warriors boss reflected on those comments.

He said: “When you decide to let people in doing a documentary, you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.

“That (with Peters) was a mistake from me and you could take it out and not let anyone see it but I would rather people understand we are human beings and we are learning.

“As soon as I opened my mouth I wish I hadn’t said it. Emotions were high, you live and you learn.”

With the documentary as a whole, Peet has revealed he “really enjoyed the process” of being filmed.

“Reflecting on it, I really enjoyed the process. The staff we worked with at JAM Productions and the way it was presented to us was great.

“Once you commit to that, you’ve got to go all in and we granted open access. After a short period of time, you forgot they were there and they became part of the team.

“It was an interesting year and it makes me proud to watch back.”