Castleford Tigers give pre-season trial to serving soldier

Castleford Tigers have handed a three-month trial to serving private soldier Junior Vasuitoga.

Vasuitoga serves in 9 Regiment RLC based in Hullavington near Chippenham, as a member of the 84 Medical Supply Squadron.

The 26-year-old, who is originally from Fiji, has also featured for the British Army’s rugby union squads at both 15-a-side and sevens as an outside back.

“I started playing for the Army during my second phase of training, playing for the Under 23’s, and then I jumped into sevens,” said Vasuitoga, who joined the British Army in 2016.

“In 2018 I moved into the senior squad, so pretty much all of my time in the Army I’ve played rugby too.”

Vasuitoga explained how the chance to try the other code with Castleford came about through the Tigers head coach Lee Radford.

“There was an opportunity if I wanted to grab it with rugby league after my footage was seen by Lee,” he said.

“I said, ‘If it’s rugby league or rugby union, it doesn’t matter as long as it had that oval shape, I’d be happy with it!’”

Radford said of Vasuitoga: “The kid is an athlete, he has got a striker’s instinct, he knows where the ball is going to be at. Like so many Fijians he looks like he’s built for rugby, a specimen, he’s very green.

“To get him in during pre-season is a fantastic opportunity for him, a fantastic opportunity for us to have a really good look at him and he’ll feature in our friendlies before we make a decision from there.”