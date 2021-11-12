Wigan Warriors secure NRL halfback

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of halfback Cade Cust from Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in the NRL for Manly over the past three seasons, scoring nine tries.

Cust, who recently represented the Indigenous All Stars, has committed to Wigan on a two-year deal with the option for a further year.

However, there is also an option in the contract for him to rejoin the Sea Eagles is he wants to return to Australia.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am really looking forward to what the next few years will bring,” said Cust, who can also play at hooker and hopes to arrive in the UK to begin training before Christmas.

“I can’t wait to get to work and play at such a prestige club like Wigan.”

The Warriors have been on the hunt for a new halfback following the departure of Jackson Hastings at the end of last season, and executive director Kris Radlinski revealed: “We have been working on his deal for a few weeks now.

“Once Matt Peet, Shaun Wane and I had spoken to Cade, we were all confident that he was a great fit for Wigan.”

Wigan head coach Peet added: “We knew we had to work our hardest to make this signing happen.

“He fits the criteria that we had decided on as a player and as a person. We feel that our fans will enjoy watching him and his teammates will love playing with him. We also feel that our system will develop him on and off the field.”