Castleford Tigers hand new contract to another emerging talent

Castleford Tigers forward Sam Hall has signed a new two-year contract to stay at the Jungle until 2024.

The 20-year-old came through the club’s Scholarship and Academy ranks to make his first-team debut in 2020 and has made five senior appearances to date, including one this season.

Hall has also been a leading figure in their Reserves team, occasionally taking on the role of captain.

He is the latest youngster that Castleford have retained following new deals for Jason Qareqare and Cain Robb in recent weeks.

“There is some real talent there,” said Tigers head coach Lee Radford of Hall.

“Sam has a smart football IQ and a great skill set, he plays in a position where there is a genuine pathway for him at the club and we need to physically get him up to speed as a week in, week out Super League front-rower.”

Hall added: “I feel very much at home, I like the environment and the players.

“When you come in and everyone makes you feel welcome, you just want to be here. There was never any doubt, I wanted to stay here.”